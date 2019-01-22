Freezing Rain Warning Issued
Tuesday January 22nd, 2019
Posted at 3:29pm
Freezing rain expected tonight according to Environment Canada.
A band of snow will move through the regions this evening with 2 to 5 cm of snow. The snow will change over to a period of freezing rain this evening. The freezing rain may last several hours before changing over to rain overnight.
The freezing rain is associated with a Colorado low tracking northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday.
Comment With Facebook