Five Guys Opens Tuesday

Saturday January 12th, 2019

Five Guys is set to open their new Windsor location in Union Square on Tuesday.

Founded in 1986 the chain now has 1,500 locations worldwide.

The popular restaurant features hand-formed burgers cooked to perfection on a grill along with fresh-cut fries cut fries cooked in pure peanut oil.

Five Guys is proud to point out that there are no freezers in their locations, just coolers, meaning everything is always fresh.

They join recently opened Blaze Pizza, QDOBA Mexican Eats and Chatime Tea House.

