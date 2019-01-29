Extreme Cold Warning Issued

Environment Canada is warning that a prolonged period of very cold wind chills is on the way.

A frigid arctic air mass and strong winds will result in dangerous cold temperatures tonight through to Friday morning.

Overnight low temperatures between -20 and -25 degrees combined with winds gusting between 50 and 70 km/h will result in wind chill values in the range of -30 to -35.

Conditions should improve Friday as milder air moves into the region.