Elsa Is Doing Much Better



Elsa is well on the road to recovery.

Elsa was found on Wednesday, January 9th on a rural road in the town of Essex. Her body was so cold it was shutting down her organs, and she was convulsing.

Since then Humane Society officials say that her condition has stabilized enough that she was able to move into a foster home with one of their medical team members.

She still has a lot of recovering to do, including surgery to remove necrotic skin, but she’s more comfortable now and they say that she is starting to show her personality.

Anyone with information about who may have owned or abandoned Elsa is asked to call the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society cruelty investigations department at 519-966-5751, ext 16 or Crimestoppers at 519-258-8477.