E-Waste And Appliance Recycling Event This Weekend

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex will be holding two simultaneous Electronic Waste and Small Appliance Recycling events on Saturday, January 5th, 2019.

“Unwanted electronics and appliances should never end up in landfills. Most of the steel, glass, copper, aluminum, plastics and precious metals in electronic products can be removed and made into new products. Many computers, printers and televisions can be reused, further cutting down on waste. Funds raised through recycling and appliance reclamation make home building possible,” said Fiona Coughlin, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

Residents of Windsor-Essex County are invited to support this effort by bringing their unwanted, outdated and obsolete electronics and small appliances to either of the Home Depot locations in Windsor. Residents can recycle devices such as computers and peripherals, laptops, monitors, keyboards, copiers, VCRs, DVD players, printer/fax machines, phones, cell phones, pagers, radios, televisions, microwaves, toasters, can openers and toaster/convection ovens.

“Through Habitat for Humanity, home ownership has been made a reality for 64 families in Windsor-Essex. Without our recycling programs and ReStores, building homes would not be possible. The operation of the ReStores also means that 100% of donated funds go directly toward building homes in our community,” Coughlin adds.

It runs from 10am to 4pm.

The ReStore E-waste and Appliance Recycling program rescued over 450,000 pounds of goods in 2018.