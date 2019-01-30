Dr. Wajid Ahmed Officially Appointed As Medical Officer Of Health

Dr. Wajid Ahmed has been officially appointed as the Medical Officer of Health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

The WECHU Board of Health confirmed the appointment of this position at the September 20th, 2018 BOH meeting, and as of January 25th, 2019, his appointment was officially approved by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care.

Prior to this role, Dr. Ahmed served as the Associate Medical Officer of Health for two years at the WECHU.

Dr. Ahmed received his medical training in Pakistan. After practicing for several years and completing a Master’s degree in Health Administration, he moved to Canada for further training in public health. He started his public health education at the University of Waterloo and then joined the Center for Addiction and Mental Health, where he completed a fellowship in Addiction Medicine. Prior to joining the WECHU, he completed his Public Health and Preventive Medicine Residency training at the University of Ottawa.