Can You “Bear” It?

After the busyness of the holidays, it is easy to get into a Winter slump. Many of us want to burrow beneath a mountain of blankets and hide from Old Man Winter. However, the Winter season excitement isn’t over just yet!

Coming soon: Windsor’s 5th Annual Polar Plunge on Friday, February 15th at 12:00pm at St. Clair College’s Sportsplexwhere all funds raised go directly to Special Olympics Ontario.

Presented by Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run (OLETR), the largest grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics,Windsor’s law enforcement is asking for your support in reaching a community goal of $60,000.

But wait, what is Polar Plunge?

As the name suggests, a Polar Plunge is a Winter fundraising initiative where individuals are urged to “be bold and get cold” by jumping into the icy waters of a nearby lake or similar body of water. For Windsorites, a specially constructed pool is set up for the occasion. Individuals are able to participate by securing donations.

So, why not jump at the chance of crossing plunging intoicy water off your bucket list? We know you’ve seen other communities around the world do it, why should Windsorites miss out on all the fun?

Why jump?

Since 2015, polar plunge initiatives in Ontario have raised over $1.5 million for Special Olympics Ontario, an organization dedicated to the year-round facilitation of training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. By taking part in Windsor’s Polar Plunge, you are helping over 25,000 athletes experience the thrill of competing. In the past, Windsor has raised over $180,000. Become part of that history. Dress up and dive in!

How Do I Participate?

Register at: (https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/EventHome.aspx?eventid=249900&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=http%3a%2f%2fwww.polarplunge.ca%2fplunges%2fwindsor-essex%2f) Accept the waiver for the 2019 plunge Begin to collect donations in person, online, or through a combination of both from all your friends, family, co-workers, and anyone who would like to see you freezin’ for a reason.

Download the plunger toolkit to learn more!

Of course, there is no shame in not jumping! You can still make a general donation, support a plunger, or a team.

Fun fact: You don’t have to jump alone! Not only can you create a team, but you can wear costumes.

Whether you jump alone, in a team, are a student, or a business – we appreciate all of those who leave their warm homes behind for a chance to jump!

Prizes are awarded to the top fundraisers. Stay tuned for details!

Sponsored story by Windsor Police Services in association with Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run (OLETR), promoting community involvement in Windsor Essex for Special Olympics Ontario. Follow YQG’s Polar Plunge accounts on Facebook and Twitter!