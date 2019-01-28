City Launches Housing And Homelessness Survey

The City of Windsor is looking for your input on their Housing and Homelessness Plan.

For the past five years, Windsor-Essex has been implementing approaches and policies that will help establish a housing system that gives everyone the opportunity to have a quality, safe, affordable and accessible home.

Through the current Housing and Homelessness Plan, Windsor-Essex has improved access to emergency housing and housing support services; increased housing options to meet the needs of vulnerable individuals and families; and, through partnerships with community groups and organizations, assisted people in obtaining the supports needed to obtain and maintain housing.

This spring, an updated plan will be developed. An integral part of this process is reviewing the work completed so far.

A survey has been created looking for the community’s help to identify current housing and homelessness needs within Windsor-Essex and ideas to address those needs in our region.

The survey will be open until February 10th, 2019.