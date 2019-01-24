Chrysler Pacifica Named Family Car Of The Year  

The Chrysler Pacifica has won Cars.com ‘Family Car of the Year’ award for the second year in a row.

The Pacifica was the first minivan to win Cars.com’s ‘Best of’ top honor, which is awarded to an all-new or fully redesigned vehicle.

According to Cars.com editors, “All minivans are tailored for families, but the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica takes that concept further than any other, proving to be the most comfortable, entertaining and versatile of the class. For hauling furniture, Chrysler’s Stow ’n Go fold-flat seats are matchless. The optional built-in entertainment system Uconnect Theater features apps and games to keep boredom and arrival-time requests at bay. It’ll even help with clean up; when snack time gets out of control, put the optional Stow ’n Vac vacuum to work. The Pacifica is the first minivan to offer a hybrid version of any kind; the Pacifica plug-in hybrid delivers an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 32 miles before reverting to an impressive estimated 30 mpg combined.”