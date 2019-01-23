Check Your Catch Basins

Last updated: Wednesday January 23rd, 11:03am

Residents who have catch basins in front of their properties are encouraged to ensure they are clear of snow to allow the water to drain.

“Significant snowfall on Saturday mixed with freezing rain last night and rain today has created some messy conditions,” said Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson. “We’re keeping an eye out for catch basins to ensure they can take in the water as it thaws, but if residents living near a catch basin can also check to see that it’s clear, that would be helpful. Blocked catch basins can lead to localized surface flooding.”

Residents are encouraged to call 311 if they see a basin not working properly. Motorists are also asked to be aware of large pools of water on roadways, both for safety reasons and to avoid splashing pedestrians on the sidewalks.

Residents should also make sure drainage on their property is clear including downspouts, eaves troughs and yard drains to help protect against flooding.

Rain is in the forecast for most of the day, and temperatures are expected to dip below freezing around midnight making conditions icy once again. Crews will continue salting roadways, but ice can still form quickly, and conditions can alter in unpredictable ways, so motorists are asked to use extra caution and leave plenty of room for safe and stops and starts where ice may be present.