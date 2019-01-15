Check Out The Winter Owl Prowl

Tuesday January 15th, 2019

Posted at 9:00am

Shake off that cabin fever and enjoy an evening learning about the owls of Ontario, their adaptations, calls, and behaviours during the annual WInter Owl Prowl.

“Walking outdoors on a winter evening is a special experience on its own,” says Jessica Rose, ERCA’s Environmental Educator. “However, when circumstances are just right and we’re able to call in an owl, it’s really an extraordinary experience.”

The Owl Prowl will take place on Thursday, January 31st at Holiday Beach Conservation Area, from 7pm to 8:30pm.

The cost is $7per person and pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit https://essexregionconservation.ca/education-and-events/owl-prowl/.

