Chatham-Kent Named One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2019

Chatham-Kent has made Expedia.ca’s listing of the 19 best places to travel in the world in 2019.

To compile our list, they asked 1,000 Canadians where they would recommend travellers visit in 2019. The list varied from several places in Canada to Hope Town, Bahamas and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expedia.ca calls Chatham-Kent the town that has a place in history, “From being a stop along the Underground Railroad to preserving classic cars, this town is happy to tell its story.”

They highlight Buxton National Historic Site & Museum where visitors can learn more about the Underground Railroad’s importance.

They also note that Chatham-Kent is Canada’s Classic Car Capital and summertime is filled with all sorts of shows including RetroFest in May, Blenheim Classics Auto Show in June, and Bothwell Old Autos Car Show in August.

You can check out the full listing here.