Canada’s National Ballet School Will Host Auditions In Windsor This Weekend 

Canada’s National Ballet School is holding their annual National Audition Tour in Windsor this Saturday at St. Clair College.

Auditions for the School’s full-time Professional Ballet Program (students in grades 6 – 12) and Post-Secondary Program (high school graduates) are specially designed ballet classes where dancers are assessed for quality of movement, coordination and overall suitability for the demands of classical ballet. The minimum age to audition is 10, and no prior ballet training is required for students aged 12 and under.

Open classes will take place on Friday, January 11th from 4:15pm to 7:15pm and the auditions take place on Saturday, January 12th throughout the day between 10am and 7pm.

For further details visit their website at www.nbs-enb.ca.