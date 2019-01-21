Business Owners: Order Your No Vaping Signs Now

If you’re a local employer, the Health Unit wants you to know you must order your no vaping signs now.

Under the Smoke-free Ontario Act, 2017 that came into effect on October 17th, 2018 smoking of tobacco or cannabis, as well as the vaping of any substance in many indoor and outdoor public places, is prohibited.

The Health Unit says that of particular importance are the requirements for businesses and proprietors of public indoor and outdoor spaces, to ensure that the signage required by the provincial government is posted in entryways, bathrooms, and other high visibility areas. The new signage includes a “No Vaping” symbol to accompany the well-known “No Smoking” signs that have been posted across the province since the passing of the original Smoke-free Ontario Act in 2006.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working to educate employers on these new regulations and ensure their businesses and workplaces are in compliance.

Under the act, employers are legally obligated to post the required “no smoking” and “no vaping” signs at all entrances, exits, bathrooms, and other appropriate locations. In addition, employers and business owners are required to be diligent in ensuring no ashtrays remain in an indoor workplace, that employees, contractors, and visitors do not smoke or vape in prohibited areas, and that anyone who refuses to comply does not remain in smoke or vape-free areas associated with their business or workplace.

Signage for all businesses is available for free through an online order form on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website at wechu.org/sfoa-sign.

If you have any questions about the new regulations or required signage for your organization, employers and business owners are encouraged to contact the Health Unit to speak with a Tobacco Enforcement Officer at 519-258-2146 ext. 3100.