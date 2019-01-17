Bridge Authority To Open Public Office In The Former Sandwich Post Office

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is opening a public office in the former Sandwich post office.

The new office space will provide a venue for the community and stakeholders to meet with the project team, ask questions, view plans and gather project-related information.

A sneak peek of the new office will be held on Thursday, January 24th, 2019 from 3pm to 7:30pm.

The Bridge Authority has also put into place several new ways for the community to connect with them.

A toll-free number for callers from both Canada and the US has also been set up and will be managed Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm. The new toll-free

They have also launched a new website at www.GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com. Working with Bridging North America, the new website will be updated on a regular basis with news, construction activity updates, notices, event information and images.