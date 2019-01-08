Anderson Cooper Coming To Windsor

Anderson Cooper is coming to Windsor.

Cooper was announced as the first headliner of the WFCU Credit Union Speaker Series. Launching in Spring 2019, the Speaker Series, part of WFCU’s Inspire program which was announced in October of last year, provides opportunities for WFCU Members and the community to attend a variety of shows featuring appearances by renowned personalities who will share unique experiences and perspectives on a variety of topics including entertainment, politics, environment, business and the arts.

WFCU Credit Union will welcome Cooper, anchor of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360°, a global newscast that goes beyond the headlines with in-depth reporting and investigations, and correspondent for CBS’s 60 Minutes, to the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Friday, March 29, 2019.

“In introducing our Speaker Series and bringing renowned, high-caliber speakers and personalities to our area we hope to provide our Members and the community with unique opportunities that may otherwise not have been available to them,” stated Eddie Francis, President and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “Our goal with not only our Speaker Series, but our entire Inspire Program, is to bring the community together through engaging, entertaining and educational opportunities the whole family can enjoy.”

Tickets for Cooper’s show start at $48 Canadian (+taxes and fees) and go on sale at noon at the Box Office and online on Saturday, January 12th, 2019. WFCU Credit Union Members will have the privilege of purchasing tickets in advance, beginning January 9th, 2019.