401 Crash Remains Under Investigation

OPP continue to investigate a serious collision on Highway 401 between County Road 42 and Queens Line in Chatham-Kent.

It happened around 12noon when a passenger vehicle struck the rear of a tractor-trailer both travelling in the eastbound lanes.

The lone occupant driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of the highway remain closed until the completion of the investigation.