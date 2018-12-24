YOUR PHOTOS: Windsorites Show Off Their Christmas Trees Part III

Monday December 24th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

Christmas
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

This is my rainbow coloured x-mas tree! My family loves it. The colours rotate around the tree! By Justin Miller

We asked Windsorites to send us pictures of their Christmas trees. From short to tall, lit or unlit, you delivered and we’re proud to show your Christmas trees to the community!

By Judy Hoffmann

This is our tree by Lee Beneteau

By Dave Glysinskie

By Sarah Omstead

Michael and sabrina jimenez Christmas tree 2018

From Carole Thomson, loving the holidays

By Marianne Moore

By Jacob Couvillon

By Kris Fielding

By Rick

By arlen soriano

By selina mac

By selina mac

By Ashley Hebert

By Angela Dittus in Windsor

By Susan

By Chris P

By Rachel Palamides

Our first Christmas tree ♡
Matthew Denomme & Rommy Lazcano :)

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.