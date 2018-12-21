Tips For Border Crossing Over The Holidays

The Canada Border Services Agency has some tips to facilitate your border crossing during the holiday season:

Plan ahead – Check border wait times using the CanBorder App and cross at the least busy port of entry in the area. Historically, long weekends result in higher than normal volumes; plan your entry during non-peak hours such as early morning. Boxing Day tends to be busiest; plan around it.

Know your exemption limits – Know your personal exemptions and restrictions. Be sure to check the CBSA duty and taxes estimator to calculate taxes on goods purchased outside of Canada and to help you make informed decisions when shopping abroad.

Be prepared – Have your travel documents and receipts in hand when you arrive at the border. Make sure that each passenger has the correct travel document.

Declare all purchases, acquisitions, and/or gifts received when entering Canada – refer to the I Declare brochure on the CBSA website for more information. If you are bringing gifts, it is recommended they not be wrapped as we may need to examine them more in-depth.

Cannabis. Don't bring it in. Don't take it out – Despite the fact that cannabis (marijuana) became legal and regulated in Canada, it remains illegal to take cannabis across Canada's international borders, whether you are entering or leaving Canada.

Travelling with children – CBSA officers watch for missing children, and may ask detailed questions about any accompanying minors. Travellers who share custody of their children should carry a consent letter and contact information for the other parent, so that officers can follow up and confirm details.