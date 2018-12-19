Tecumseh Tool & Dye Shop Worker Wins With Lotto Max

Thomas Hughes of Tecumseh won $433,189.40 in the November 16, 2018 Lotto Max draw.

“I enjoy playing Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49 And Lotto Max but this is my first big win,” shared Thomas, a 66-year old tool and dye shop worker, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

“I found discovered my win when I checked over the winning numbers while eating my breakfast,” smiled Thomas.

The married, father of two plans on investing his winnings for retirement.

“Winning the lottery is something everyone dreams about!” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Manning Road in Windsor.