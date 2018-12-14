Suspicious Person Reported In Tecumseh

Tecumseh OPP say that between December 8th and 13th, 2018, they have responded to four separate, but very similar reports, of a suspicious person in the town.

On December 8th, 2018 at approximately 2:am, police attended a home on Southfield Drive, where a woman reported waking and observing a masked person standing outside of her living room window. When observed by the woman, the suspect fled on foot.

At approximately 2:30am that morning, an employee at a nursing home on Brouillette Court contacted police, advising that a male wearing a black ski-mask and dark clothing was seen running through the parking lot.

On December 9th, 2018 at approximately 3:30am, a woman was in her Demarse Court home when her dogs began to bark. She observed a man outside of her bedroom window staring at her. When noticed by the woman, the man ran off in an unknown direction.

On December 11th, 2018, at a similar time to the previous reports, police attended a Fieldcrest Lane home, where a woman reported seeing a shadowy figure in her rear patio window and hearing footsteps on her deck while on the phone with police.

The suspect in these incidents is being described as a white male approximately six feet tall and 200 pounds with a husky build. He is believed to be between thirty and fifty years of age and wearing dark clothing.

The OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit is currently investigating these incidents and asks anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact them at 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.