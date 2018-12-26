Shoreview At Riverside Sold

A recently renovated senior community on the border of Ford City has been sold.

Shoreview At Riverside has been purchased by a newly-formed Canadian senior housing platform, called Oxford Living, LLC.

In total, the acquisition was of nine Ontario retirement communities, totalling 648 suites, in a $100 million inaugural transaction.

“Consolidating mid-market retirement communities in secondary Ontario markets is an ideal launching pad for Oxford Living,” said John W. Rutledge, Founder, President & CEO of Oxford Capital Group and CEO of the new affiliate. “In Canada, where most institutional investors are focused on high-end properties in urban centres, our strategy is to acquire and operate mid-market assets,” he said.

The nine communities acquired include Blue Mountain Manor (Stayner), King Place (Midland), Inspirit Residences (London), Maple View Terrace (London), Shoreview At Riverside (Windsor), Walford Lasalle (Sudbury), Walford Hillside Park (Elliot Lake), Walford Sudbury (Sudbury) and Walford Thunder Bay (Thunder Bay).