Police Investigating Sudden Death In South Walkerville

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch is investigating a sudden death that took place in South Walkerville.

On Sunday December 30th, at approximately 2:15am, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Windermere Road.

Officers arrived and located an adult female who appeared to be in medical distress.

EMS transported the woman to hospital.

At approximately 4am officers confirmed that the involved female had passed away.

An investigation was launched to determine the circumstances of the death.

A coroner attended the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com