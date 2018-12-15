PHOTOS: St. Clair College Filled With Gamers For X-Mas Lan And Smash Ultimate Tournament
Anna Millerman
Saturday December 15th, 2018
Posted at 3:30pm
St. Clair College is full of games this weekend with the annual X-Mas Lan Party and a Smash Ultimate Tournament taking place Saturday.
There is room for both casual and competitive gamers with both events taking place, although casual gamers are welcome to both the Lan Party as well as the tournament. The Smash Ultimate Tournament celebrates the recent release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with prize pools being up to $1000.00.
