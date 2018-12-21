PHOTOS: Some Of The Best Christmas Light Houses In East Riverside

Friday December 21st, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Christmas Lights
1100 block of Frederica Avenue

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in the East Riverside area!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

900 block of Greenpark Boulevard

900 block of Greenpark Boulevard

1000 block of Frederica Avenue

1000 block of Greenpark Boulevard

1000 block of Pearson Avenue

1000 block of Pearson Avenue

1100 block of Frederica Avenue

1200 block of Lakeview Avenue

1200 block of Morningstar Avenue

1200 block of Radcliff Avenue

1200 block of Radcliff Avenue

1300 block of Katella Avenue

1300 block of Venetian Avenue

1400 block of Clover Avenue

1600 block of Katella Avenue

1900 block of Magnolia Avenue

2100 block of Katella Avenue

10400 block of Peppervine Street

10800 block of Mancroft Street

11800 block of Derek Street

11800 block of Derek Street

11800 block of Derek Street

11800 block of Savanna Street

11800 block of Soloman Street

11900 block of Thistledown Avenue

