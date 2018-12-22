PHOTOS: Don’t Miss The WE Made It Holiday Market

Saturday night is your last chance to experience the WE Made It Holiday Market at Bright Lights Windsor before Christmas.

The Holiday Market takes place on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30pm to 9pm in the parking lot of Jackson Park and is being put on by the Urban Art Market and Rose City Etsy Team.

Find the schedule and vendor list here.

The market takes place again after Christmas on Friday, December 28th, and Saturday, December 29th.