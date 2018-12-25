OPP Looking To Identify This Suspect

OPP are looking to identify a suspect wanted after an incident in early December.

According to police around on December 6th, 2018 a woman reported that her teenaged daughter has been approached while walking home by an unknown man on three separate occasions in the last month in Leamington.

The suspect is reported to have approached the young woman, rolled down his window and asked her to get in the car.

The suspect is described as a black male between 30 and 40 years of age with long hair, possibly dreadlocks.The vehicle is described as a light coloured newer model Ford, four door sedan.

Police are asking that anyone having information regarding this suspect or vehicle, contact them at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

