Opening Soon: Pita Pit At The Roundhouse

Pita Pit is opening a new Windsor location early in the new year.

Located at the Roundhouse Centre, this will be the third Windsor location for the chain.

The chain offers Lebanese-style pita sandwiches with fresh veggies, grilled meats and zesty sauces.

Pita Pit opened in 1995 in Kingston and today there are more than 650 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.