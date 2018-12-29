Menow Is A Very Talkative And Affectionate Feline

Saturday December 29th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Menow is a very talkative and affectionate feline. He loves to be pet and have his chin scratched and is great at holding up a conversation. Menow also likes to chase around laser pointers and roam around exploring everything in sight. He is very curious. Menow is not a lap cat unless he wants your attention, then he is all over you!

