Menow Is A Very Talkative And Affectionate Feline
Saturday December 29th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Menow is a very talkative and affectionate feline. He loves to be pet and have his chin scratched and is great at holding up a conversation. Menow also likes to chase around laser pointers and roam around exploring everything in sight. He is very curious. Menow is not a lap cat unless he wants your attention, then he is all over you!
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
Comment With Facebook