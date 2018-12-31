Masked Men Force Their Way Into Tecumseh Apartment

OPP are investigating after a group of masked men forced entry into a Tecumseh apartment.

Police say it happened around 12:30am on December 27th, 2018 at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road.

A man and his son were asleep when the group entered and a confrontation took place and while defending themselves one of the victim’s was sprayed in the face with a substance similar to pepper spray.

The suspects fled the residence and were seen getting into a light coloured four door sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle sped off eastbound on Tecumseh Road at a high rate of speed and was last seen turning south onto Lesperance Road,

The victims received minor injuries during the altercation and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP.