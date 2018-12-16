Written by For The Love of Paws:

Mantra is a beautiful 17 months old, Female Labrador Mix who weighs 43 lbs.

Mantra has had a very sad young life, she was found shot in the chest on the streets of Lebanon then had surgery for pyometra soon after coming into our rescue, but this has not affected her loving heart

. Mantra is now 100% healthy and looking for her forever home.

She is one of the sweetest girls you can ever meet, a little shy when you first meet her but warms up quickly. Loves attention, belly rubs snuggling up and treats.

Mantra has got the most beautiful, affectionate eyes and loves to play with her foster brother Leonard

. With her greetings at the door, kisses, and wonderful personality, Mantra is an all around a great furry friend for the family.