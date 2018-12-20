LCBO Expands Store Hours Across Ontario

The LCBO is expanding store operating hours year-round at 50 locations in Ontario, including the one at the Roundhouse Centre on Howard.

The change comes after the Ontario government’s recent policy change, which expands the permissible hours of beverage alcohol sales for authorized retail outlets in Ontario from 9am to 11pm seven days a week,

The Roundhouse location will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 11pm and Sundays from 10am to 8pm.

The new hours start on January 4th, 2019.