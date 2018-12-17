LaSalle Schedules Extra Yard Waste Collection For Saturday

The warm temperatures as of late has caused LaSalle to add an additional yard waste collection for residents on Saturday, December 22nd.

This collection will be the final one of the year, and will be for the entire municipality.

LaSalle residents are asked to place yard waste at the curb on the Friday night before the collection in paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes and/or garbage pails. Yard waste will not be collected in plastic bags.

Yard waste includes grass, leaves, garden trimming, brush and branches.