Lakeshore Gives Back To The Community This Christmas
Tuesday December 18th, 2018
Posted at 9:00am
Lakeshore staff are giving back to the community this holiday season.
Staff have overwhelming responded to a request from the Community Support Centre to sponsor a family for Christmas. Lakeshore employees including volunteer Firefighters and CUPE 702 have donated clothing, household items, money and gift cards to help this family.
At an Engineering & Infrastructure Services Christmas pig roast, staff collected $572 along with canned goods for the Lakeshore food bank.
