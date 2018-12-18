Essex Seeking Community Feedback On Cannabis Retail Stores

Essex is looking for feedback on the establishment of cannabis retail stores in the town and have created a survey to assist Council in their decision to opt in or opt out of allowing such stores in the community.

Under provincial legislation, municipalities have the option to opt in or opt out of hosting cannabis retailers within their boundaries.

If a municipality opts in, a cannabis retail store may be permitted to operate wherever retail stores are permitted, as long as they are 150 metres away from a school. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will make the final decision of whether to permit a cannabis retail store location.

You can fill out the survey online at www.essex.ca/cannabis or send comments to the Clerks Department, 33 Talbot Street South, Essex, Ontario.

Submissions will be accepted until Thursday, January 10th at 11am and presented to Council at their Regular Meeting on Monday, January 14th.