Christmas Stabbing In LaSalle



LaSalle Police are investigating after a 20-year-old Windsor man was stabbed on Christmas Day.

Police say it happened just before 9pm in the area of Golfview Drive and Matchette Road.

The victim was transported to hospital with numerous stab wounds where he remains in serious condition.

Police are continuing the investigation and believe that the victim and assailant were known to each other.

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is urged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.