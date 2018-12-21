Christmas Holiday Hours: The City Of Windsor

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 25th and Wednesday, December 26th, 2018 as well as Tuesday, January 1st, 2019.

The 311 Call Centre will have reduced hours from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Monday, December 24th, and Monday, December 31st, 2018. The Call Centre will be closed on December 25th and 26th, 2018 and January 1st, 2019. The 211 Call Centre will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the holiday period.

There will be no residential collection services on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. Residential collection services will be delayed after these holidays.

The Public Drop-off & Household Chemical Waste Depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Monday, December 24th, Tuesday, December 25th and Wednesday, December 26th, 2018, as well as Tuesday, January 1st, 2019.

Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park is open nightly until January 6th, 2019, 5:30pm to 10pm with special performances and a holiday market on Friday and Saturday nights.

There will be no parking enforcement, and the ticket payment office will be closed on December 25th and 26th, 2018, as well as January 1st, 2019.