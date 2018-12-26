Changes To The Detroit Route Of Transit Windsor Start Friday

Riders of the Transit Windsor Tunnel Bus route need to take note of a change on the Detroit side of the river.

Due to a decision by the City of Detroit to close some downtown streets and disallow bus access need to several others effective January 1st, the Tunnel Bus will no longer be servicing Beaubien Street, Congress Street, Fort Street and Cass Avenue between Fort Street and Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

A new route will take effect start of service on Friday, December 28th and will now include Little Caesars Arena and the surrounding entertainment district. Access to the business district will be more direct as well.

A map of the new route can be found on www.tunnelbus.ca.

