Carbon Monoxide Detected At Leamington Church

Saturday December 29th, 2018

Posted at 5:54pm

Leamington
Emergency crews were called to a carbon monoxide leak at a Leamington Church Saturday afternoon.

OPP say it happened around 2pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Erie Street North.

A man reported having chest pains and emergency services personnel confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide in the building.

As a precaution, OPP say that everyone who attended the church on Saturday should be checked by a physician.

The Ministry of Labour has also been contacted.

