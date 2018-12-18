Cannabis Warnings To Be Posted In High School Washrooms

Washrooms at public high schools will soon see messages about cannabis posted.

In consultation with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit the messages have been crafted for display above the urinals and on the backs of stall doors.

The school board says that this “low-tech medium is intended for a teenaged audience and will be displayed in a series with legal and health-related implications of cannabis use.”

Kennedy Collegiate Institute is the first location to have the frames installed and the messages displayed in bathrooms on the school’s main floor. All the Board’s high schools will be complete by the end of January 2019.