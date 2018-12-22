Buy Local Gift Ideas: The Urban Art Market

Buy local this holiday season with the Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island W.E. Made It Gift Guide, in partnership with the Windsor-Essex Small Business Centre.

The guide features ideas that are locally crafted and curated items that would make a perfect gift for someone that you care about this holiday season. It should make it easier for you to find local gift inspirations for everyone on your list! Get inspired – when you buy local, your money goes back to our community. There are so many unique items available locally, and your purchases help keep more money in our region this holiday season.

Check out this week’s feature artisan, the Urban Art Market.

Over 30 local artists and makers from Windsor Essex county showcase their products in an upscale boutique gift shop in the heart of Walkerville.

If you’re looking for 100% locally made, Urban Art Market is it.

From pottery, knitwear, greeting cards to jewellery. We have an eclectic mix of handmade items to purchase & help support locally.

Feature holiday gift: an Urban Art Market gift bag including a card from Kaiser, a crocheted plushie from Witch & Whimsy, reusable shopping bag, pencil case with pencil crayons from Completely Carly, bracelet from Sea Baubles, a photo holder from BENT Art & Accessories, earrings from aloraflora, and a hand made pottery mug. A gift basket worth over $75!

Want to find more ideas of locally made gifts to give this Christmas? Click yqgholidays.ca for their entire W.E. Made It Gift Guide featuring only locally made items, sponsored by the Windsor Essex Small Business Centre and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

Sponsored by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and the W.E. Made It program, promoting local artisans and makers in Windsor Essex. For more details on the W.E. Made It program click yqgmade.ca.