Buy Local Gift Ideas: Southwest Shores

Buy local this holiday season with the Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island W.E. Made It Gift Guide, in partnership with the Windsor-Essex Small Business Centre.

The guide features ideas that are locally crafted and curated items that would make a perfect gift for someone that you care about this holiday season. It should make it easier for you to find local gift inspirations for everyone on your list! Get inspired – when you buy local, your money goes back to our community. There are so many unique items available locally, and your purchases help keep more money in our region this holiday season.

Check out this weeks feature artisan, Southwest Shores.

It is often said that we are a product of our environment and the idea that sparked Southwest Shores is no different. We are a brand that celebrates this great area and the incredible riches it has to offer. Southwestern Ontario is experiencing a resurgence, the people here have never been more proud to call these lands home. Whether it is the deep history of the Prohibition and rum running, the strength of the automotive industry or the beautiful wineries sprinkled through out the countryside, this area is ripe with reasons to be proud to call Windsor – Essex County home. Southwest Shores takes the hometown pride in each of us and puts it into every quality product we offer.

Feature holiday gift: a Southwest Shores prize pack including a tee, hat and vinyl sticker worth $50 bucks

Want to find more ideas of locally made gifts to give this Christmas? Click yqgholidays.ca for their entire W.E. Made It Gift Guide featuring only locally made items

You could also win one of the feature gifts in the W.E. Made It Gift guide. Enter today – and enter daily – for your chance to win one of our W.E .Made It featured local makers or artisans. You can enter once per day by clicking here!

