Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Bruno is full of life and ready to go! He loves walks, he loves toys but most importantly he loves being part of the family excitement! He wants to join your spring picnics and the kids soccer games, although he may want to participate in the action. He is a fun boy to be around and hopes his family has a good sense of humor and can keep up with him. He is the kind of act now and think later kinda fella, who hopes you can laugh of his “terrier” type of tendencies.