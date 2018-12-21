Bright Lights Protest Planned

Heads up if you plan to head to Bright Lights in Jackson Park Friday, a protest has been planned.

According to the Hold Windsor Accountable Facebook page, organizers say that “It is no secret that poverty is a huge problem in Windsor. Our shelters are overflowing with people in need of food, shelter, and healthcare. Drug overdoses are a local public health crisis. Windsor has the highest rate of kids growing up in low-income households in the entire country. These are some of the issues which the City needs to prioritize, in conjunction with addressing inequities toward oppressed and marginalized groups. Yet, our government insists on focusing on “bringing more visitors to Windsor” and pouring money into attention-grabbing displays and projects while continuing to neglect our residents. We do not need more entertainment and “tourist attractions” until our most vulnerable residents have the same opportunities for a good life.”

The group also says that it is “time to gather together and let it be known that Windsorites aren’t about flashy lights – we are a community of caring, we stand up for each other, and we demand better from our elected officials.”

It takes place starting at 5:30pm. The Facebook event has 23 people attending as of Friday morning.

The groups also says that they will be collecting donations of scarves, mittens, hats, and hygiene items for the Overdose Prevention Society.