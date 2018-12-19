Belle River Marina Sells Out

Boating season may be months off still, but Lakeshore’s Belle River Marina is already sold out for the 2019 season.

The town says that all 251 of the seasonal slips have been sold and the Town has started a 2020 waiting list. There are 11 transient slips for use by individuals visiting the restaurant, marina and park in 2019. The Town has also sold 6 of the 8 Jet Ski slips for the 2019 season.

The Belle River Marina is a full service, ‘deep water’ marina with seasonal and transient docks. Facilities include a restaurant, gas (including diesel), pump-out facilities, 24 hour security, gated docks, pavilion, double access boat ramp, and washrooms with private showers.

“Lakeshore’s investment in the Belle River Marina, Lakeview Park, jetty and West Beach is paying off. This is the earliest the Marina has ever sold out. People want to be here and enjoy Lakeshore’s amenities,” said Lakeshore’s Mayor Tom Bain.

.