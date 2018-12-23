The 23rd Annual Hockey for Hospice Tournament kicks off Thursday and will feature 132 teams with a schedule of more than 220 games being played at five different arenas over three days.

Divisions include Initiation Program(IP) and Tyke Jamboree, Novice, Atom, PeeWee, Bantam and Novice Girls.

“This is my first experience with Hockey For Hospice,” said Colleen Reaume, Executive Director of The Hospice. “It’s so gratifying to see how engaged these kids are in the tournament. Not only do they have fun, raise pledges and learn about The Hospice, they’re teaching their family, friends and neighbours about the Hospice programs and services in our community. They have each become wonderful ambassadors for us.”

Teams from across Windsor and Essex County, as well as from Tilbury and Mooretown, will see on-ice action for a good cause. All players participating in the tournament raise pledges and awareness for The Hospice.

Over the past 22 years, Hockey For Hospice teams have raised more than $2.9 million.

The Hockey for Hospice tournament will be played at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg, Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, Vollmer Recreational Complex in LaSalle, Tecumseh Arena and Central Park Athletics.

For more information and a complete tournament schedule check out hockeyforhospice.ca.