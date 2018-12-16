0% Tax Increase Proposed For LaSalle



The Town of LaSalle’s administration is recommending a 0% Municipal Tax Rate increase in the 2019 Budget.

According to the town, next years budget requires a $2.6 million increase over the 2018, but those funds are being accounted for through the increase of $1.3 million in new construction, and an additional $1.3 million from phased-in reassessment on existing properties.

The $2.6 million increase includes general inflation costs, funds to support future capital projects like replacement of aging roads and other infrastructure like storm sewers and drainage, and to support initiatives that are being identified in various master plans that are currently being completed.

Budget deliberations usually take place in December, but with the municipal election held in October 2017, the proposed budget was delayed and presented at the December 11th LaSalle Council Meeting.

Budget deliberations will take place on January 10th and 11th. Each department will present their proposed budget, along with their goals and objectives for the coming year