Walkerville Centre For The Creative Arts To Hold Open House

Tuesday October 9th, 2018

Posted at 9:17pm

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

For decades the Walkerville Centre for the Creative Arts has been offering students a high school education with flair.

This coming Wednesday, October 10th, students in grade 8 and their families curious about the programs are invited to an open house at the school.

The school offers courses in drama, dance, vocal and instrumental music, sculpture, painting, print making, stage directing and more.

Staff and students will be on hand to entertain and inform prospective students and their families.

It runs from 6pm to 8pm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.