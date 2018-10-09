Walkerville Centre For The Creative Arts To Hold Open House

For decades the Walkerville Centre for the Creative Arts has been offering students a high school education with flair.

This coming Wednesday, October 10th, students in grade 8 and their families curious about the programs are invited to an open house at the school.

The school offers courses in drama, dance, vocal and instrumental music, sculpture, painting, print making, stage directing and more.

Staff and students will be on hand to entertain and inform prospective students and their families.

It runs from 6pm to 8pm.