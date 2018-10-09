UWindsor Parkette Named After Clark Family



A new parkette on the corner of Sunset and Wyandotte Street West where the music school once stood will be named the Charles and Anna Clark Corner.

The dedication marks the Clark family’s history of volunteer leadership in the City of Windsor and at the University.

The late Mr. Clark served as Chair of the University’s Board of Governors from 1971 to 1974 and Chancellor of the University from 1993 to 1996. He was awarded the UWindsor Alumni Award in 1975 in recognition of his service and loyalty to the University.

Clark served many local community and charitable organizations, including the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, the Windsor Rotary Club and the Greater Windsor Community Foundation. He was the first chair of the Essex County District Health Council.

To honour outstanding personal service by alumni volunteers and friends of the University of Windsor, the Clark Award was established in 1994.