UWindsor Launches Student Mental Health Strategy

The University of Windsor has released the new Student Mental Health Strategy. The launch comes after a culmination of three years of campus consultation by a committee co-chaired by UWindsor Interim President Douglas Kneale, and Associate Vice-President Student Experience Ryan Flannagan.

The University also announced Wednesday they they will invest an additional $1.5 million over the next five years into initiatives to examine and improve mental health supports on campus. This funding includes two new full-time positions and resources for a new wellness fund.

“Our purpose in this strategy is to ‘foster a thriving University community that actively promotes mental well-being and supports students to flourish in both their personal and academic lives,’” said Dr. Kneale. “Today we commit to that purpose. I extend my warmest thanks to AVP Ryan Flannagan and the entire team of colleagues who have brought this strategy to life.”

The aim of the Strategy is to place greater emphasis on promoting student mental health through a range of proactive and preventative wellness activities, and implementing actions to prevent mental illness in students who are at risk. The University will also improve upon its existing commitment to counselling services and other direct interventions for students struggling with wellness challenges.

You can read the full strategy here.